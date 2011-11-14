* Yet to secure some approvals from China, Zambia
* Expects deal to be finalised by end December
(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 14 China's antitrust
regulator has approved a $1.2 billion bid for South Africa's
Metorex by Jinchuan Group, Metorex said on Monday, with
the deal now expected to be finalised by the end of December.
Jinchuan's 9.1 billion rand ($1.2 billion) bid in July
trumped an offer by Brazilian giant Vale. South
Africa's Competition Commission and Zambia's Competition and
Consumer Protection Commission have both backed the acquisition.
Metorex said in a statement that China's Anti-Monopoly
Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce had unconditionally granted
approval for the deal.
It said the deal was yet to secure the remaining consent
from China, including approval of the acquisition of overseas
assets, as well as an exemption from the Zambian Securities and
Exchange Commission from any obligation to make a mandatory
offer to minority shareholders of Chibuluma.
The company has operations in Democratic Republic of Congo
(DRC) and Zambia.
Metorex owns 85 percent of Chibuluma copper mine, while the
Zambia government and Zambia Consolidated Copper Mines hold the
remaining stake.
Metorex said its expected to the deal to be finalised by end
December, with the miner delisting from the Johannesburg Stock
Exchange in January.
Metorex shares were up 1.07 percent to 8.50 rand as of 0725
GMT, compared with a 0.6 percent rise in JSE's All-share Index.
($1 = 7.875 South African Rand)
(Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda)