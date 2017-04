April 22 CECO Environmental Corp said it will buy Met-Pro Corp for $210 million to become the world's largest maker of air pollution control products.

CECO Environmental will pay Met-Pro shareholders $13.75 per share, representing a premium of 43 percent to its Friday's closing.

The price includes $7.25 per share in cash and $6.50 per share in CECO common stock, the companies said.