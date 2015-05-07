FRANKFURT May 7 German retail group Metro
has made a tentative bid for private equity-owned,
Singapore-based Classic Fine Foods in a deal potentially worth
$300-$400 million including debt, three sources familiar with
the deal said.
Several other bidders also handed in bids by a deadline last
week, the sources said.
Metro is aiming to expand its Asian operations with the
planned acquisition of the group which supplies upmarket hotels
and restaurants with high-quality dairy, meat, pastry, seafood,
pasta and dry products, the sources said.
EQT bought Classic Fine Foods in 2011, hoping to benefit
from an expected strong growth in the Asian high-end foods
market, following economic growth in the region and an increased
consumer taste for Western cuisine.
Metro and EQT declined to comment.
Metro has said it expects to become more active in
acquisitions in future, starting small but potentially building
up to "sizeable" deals.
(Reporting by Denny Thomas, Arno Schuetze and Matthias
Inverardi)