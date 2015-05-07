(Adds names of further bidders)
By Denny Thomas and Arno Schuetze
HONGKONG/FRANKFURT May 7 German retail group
Metro has made a tentative bid for private
equity-owned Classic Fine Foods in a deal potentially worth
$300-$400 million including debt, three sources familiar with
the deal said.
Metro is aiming to expand its Asian operations with plans to
buy the Singapore-based company which supplies upmarket hotels
and restaurants with high-quality dairy, meat, pastry, seafood,
pasta and dry products, the sources said.
The auction has also attracted interest from Australia-based
Manassen Foods, which is owned by China's state-owned Bright
Food Group, Switzerland's DKSH and several
private equity firms including Bain Capital and Baring Private
Equity, the sources said.
They said it was unclear how many of these potential suitors
had actually placed preliminary bids.
EQT bought Classic Fine Foods in 2011, hoping to benefit
from expected strong growth in the Asian high-end foods market,
following economic growth in the region and an increased
consumer taste for Western cuisine.
The Swedish investor has hired boutique firm Rippledot
Capital Advisers to manage the sale, the sources said.
Classic Fine Foods is projected to have core earnings of
about $25 million in 2015, one of the people said.
A deal value of up to 16 times forward earnings would be
clearly above the average multiple of 8 that food retailers such
as Marks & Spencer, Carrefour, Tesco
or Kroger trade at.
But the bidders are ready to pay a premium to get a hold of
a distribution network that could help them ride Asia's boom in
consumer goods and branded foods business, the sources said.
The buyer would get control of a niche business that
imports, stores and distributes foodstuffs, and has about 700
staff.
Metro, EQT, DKSH and Bain declined to comment, while
Manassen and Baring were not immediately available for comment
outside regular business hours.
Metro has said it expects to become more active in
acquisitions in future, starting small but potentially building
up to "sizeable" deals.
(Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf,
Anshuman Daga and Saeed Azhar in Singapore and Rupert
Pretterklieber in Zurich)