BANGKOK Jan 9 Thailand's TCC Holding Co, the
largest investor in Berli Jucker PCL (BJC), plans to
enter talks with Metro AG to renegotiate conditions of
a deal to buy the German retailer's Vietnam unit after the
original sale agreement was rejected by BJC's minority
shareholders.
TCC Holding, controlled by Thai billionaire Charoen
Sirivadhanabhakdi, will acquire Metro Vietnam itself, instead of
BJC, if the latter's shareholders reject a renegotiated deal,
BJC said on Friday. TCC Holding has a 73.7 percent stake in BJC,
but the Metro Vietnam deal is conditional on approval by 75
percent of BJC investors.
BJC agreed in August to buy cash-and-carry wholesaler Metro
Vietnam for 655 million euros ($876 million) to expand into the
fast-growing consumer goods sector in Southeast Asia.
BJC, the flagship business in TCC's consumer goods and
trading operations, has been active in buying assets elsewhere
in Southeast Asia to offset slowing demand at home.
But BJC shareholders rejected the acquisition on Thursday
after an independent financial advisor said terms of the deal
agreement could add to the buyer's financial burden.
The rejected deal involved a condition that Vietnamese
authorities may request BJC to show other payment documents,
apart from a bank guarantee for 655 million euros, a company
official said. The official, who declined to be named, said
Vietnamese authorities could also request the transfer of 655
million euros to Metro's capital account.
Under that condition, BJC would need more funding and seek a
loan of up to 40 billion baht ($1.22 billion), higher than
earlier estimate of 12 billion baht, according to the official.
Despite the setback, BJC still hopes the acquisition can be
completed in the first half of this year as originally planned,
he said.
($1 = 32.8800 Thai Baht)
(Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn;
Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)