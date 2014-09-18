BRIEF- Juntendo to offer off-floor distribution of shares
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 27
FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German retailer Metro said on Thursday it may exit the Danish wholesale market, which it considers saturated and is not offering growth prospects.
The company said in a statement it will decide in a couple of weeks whether it will close five wholesale markets, employing about 700 people.
"The Danish METRO Cash & Carry business has not been profitable for several years," the company said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)
* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 200,000 shares on Tokyo Stock Exchange on April 27
FRANKFURT, April 26 German car and truck maker Daimler sees currency tailwinds significantly above 500 million euros for this year, Chief Financial Officer Bodo Uebber said on Wednesday. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)