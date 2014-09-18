FRANKFURT, Sept 18 German retailer Metro said on Thursday it may exit the Danish wholesale market, which it considers saturated and is not offering growth prospects.

The company said in a statement it will decide in a couple of weeks whether it will close five wholesale markets, employing about 700 people.

"The Danish METRO Cash & Carry business has not been profitable for several years," the company said. (Reporting by Harro ten Wolde)