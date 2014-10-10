* Metro sells two cash and carry stores, to close three
* Says had not managed to gain market share
(Adds comments from statement)
FRANKFURT Oct 10 German retailer Metro
said the Danish cash and carry market is saturated and
it is too small to compete, so it is selling two stores and
closing three others.
Metro, which had only five stores in Denmark, said
previously the business had not been profitable for several
years.
"Given the fact that we have not succeeded in extending our
market share in Denmark despite intensive efforts, we finally
decided to withdraw from the Danish market," Metro's managing
director for Denmark, Charles Kay, said in a statement.
Two stores in Glostrup and Aarhus will be sold to food
service company Euro Cater, safeguarding around 300 jobs, while
the remaining three stores in Aalborg, Kolding and Copenhagen
will be closed by the end of the year.
Metro said it had come to a deal with unions and labour
representatives regarding about 400 staff in the stores to be
closed.
Alongside cash and carries, Metro runs Europe's largest
consumer electronics chain Media-Saturn as well as Real
hypermarkets and Kaufhof department stores in Germany.
Financial details of the sale to Euro Cater were not
disclosed.
Metro shares were down 1.2 percent at 1023 GMT,
outperforming a 2.6 percent drop in German medium-sized stocks
.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)