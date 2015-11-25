FRANKFURT Nov 25 German retailer Metro
said it would from now on pay shareholders a larger
percentage of profit as an annual dividend, citing the positive
effects of restructuring and significantly improved net debt.
The payout ratio will rise to 45-55 percent of adjusted
earnings per share from 40-50 percent, the group said in a
statement on Wednesday.
It also proposed raising the dividend for its 2014/15
financial year to 1 euro per ordinary share from 0.90 euro. The
dividend for preference shares, which account for less than 1
percent of Metro's stock, will fall to 1.06 euros from 1.13
euros, it said.
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)