* Proposes 2014/15 div of 1 euro per ordinary share
* Thomson Reuters consensus was 0.89 euros
* Raises payout ratio to 45-55 pct vs 40-50 pct
* Shares jump 5 percent
(Recasts, adds 2014/15 EPS, shares)
FRANKFURT, Nov 25 German retailer Metro
raised its annual dividend more than expected and said
it would pay more of its profits every year from now on, citing
the positive effects of restructuring and significantly improved
net debt.
Europe's fourth-biggest retailer is emerging from years of
restructuring and disposals of businesses including the recent
sale of its Kaufhof department stores.
It proposed raising the dividend for its 2014/15 financial
year ended on September 30 to 1 euro ($1.07) per ordinary share
from 0.90 euro, exceeding Thomson Reuters consensus for 0.89
euro.
Its shares were up 5 percent in early trade on Germany's
mid-cap index.
It said the dividend was equal to 52.4 percent of adjusted
earnings per share (EPS), which indicates its full-year
underlying EPS rose 3.3 percent to 1.90 euros in 2014/15.
The group, which is due to publish annual results on Dec.
15, said it was raising its payout ratio to 45-55 percent of
adjusted earnings per share from 40-50 percent.
The dividend for preference shares, which account for less
than 1 percent of Metro's stock, will fall to 1.06 euros from
1.13 euros, it said.
($1 = 0.9361 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)