* Proposes 2014/15 div of 1 euro per ordinary share

* Thomson Reuters consensus was 0.89 euros

* Raises payout ratio to 45-55 pct vs 40-50 pct

* Shares jump 5 percent (Recasts, adds 2014/15 EPS, shares)

FRANKFURT, Nov 25 German retailer Metro raised its annual dividend more than expected and said it would pay more of its profits every year from now on, citing the positive effects of restructuring and significantly improved net debt.

Europe's fourth-biggest retailer is emerging from years of restructuring and disposals of businesses including the recent sale of its Kaufhof department stores.

It proposed raising the dividend for its 2014/15 financial year ended on September 30 to 1 euro ($1.07) per ordinary share from 0.90 euro, exceeding Thomson Reuters consensus for 0.89 euro.

Its shares were up 5 percent in early trade on Germany's mid-cap index.

It said the dividend was equal to 52.4 percent of adjusted earnings per share (EPS), which indicates its full-year underlying EPS rose 3.3 percent to 1.90 euros in 2014/15.

The group, which is due to publish annual results on Dec. 15, said it was raising its payout ratio to 45-55 percent of adjusted earnings per share from 40-50 percent.

The dividend for preference shares, which account for less than 1 percent of Metro's stock, will fall to 1.06 euros from 1.13 euros, it said.

($1 = 0.9361 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; editing by Jason Neely)