BERLIN Nov 25 German retailer Metro AG
is selling its Greek cash-and-carry business to local
chain Sklavenitis as part of a strategy by the sprawling group
to focus on core markets.
Metro said in a statement that the sale involved nine
wholesale stores and real estate with an enterprise value of 65
million euros ($80.7 million), but it did not expect an effect
on earnings before interest and taxation in fiscal 2014/15.
Metro, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer which operates an
empire of 2,200 outlets in 31 countries, has been trimming its
portfolio to focus on its cash and carry and consumer
electronics stores in key markets.
It recently announced the sale of its cash-and-carry
business in Vietnam and of its stake in British wholesale
company Booker as well as the withdrawal from the Danish market.
(1 US dollar = 0.8051 euro)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)