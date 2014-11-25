* Greek unit has enterprise value of 65 mln euros
* Deal frees funds to invest in wholesale elsewhere, cut
debt
* Metro recently sold Vietnam business, exited Denmark
BERLIN, Nov 25 German retailer Metro AG
is selling its Greek cash-and-carry business to local
chain Sklavenitis as part of the sprawling group's effort to
focus on core markets.
The sale involves nine wholesale stores and real estate with
an enterprise value of 65 million euros ($81 million), Metro
said, adding that it does not expect an effect on earnings
before interest and taxation in its 2014/15 financial year.
Metro said the deal, which it expects to complete in the
first half of next year, would help the group to invest in the
growth of its wholesale business in other countries and in
digital projects, as well as strengthen its balance sheet.
The company's Greek cash-and-carry business was launched in
1992 and generated sales of 301 million euros in 2012/13.
Sklavenitis is one of Greece's leading retailers, with about
110 stores that achieved turnover of 1.2 billion euros in 2013.
Metro, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer with 2,200 outlets
in 31 countries, has been trimming its portfolio to focus on its
consumer electronics outlets and cash-and-carry stores in key
markets.
It recently announced the sale of its cash-and-carry
business in Vietnam and its stake in British wholesale company
Booker, as well as a withdrawal from the Danish market.
The company was forced to delay a stock market listing of a
stake in its Russian cash-and-carry operation in March because
of market turmoil over the Ukraine crisis.
(1 US dollar = 0.8051 euro)
