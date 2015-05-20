DUESSELDORF, Germany May 20 Talks between Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay (HBC) and Germany's Metro over department store chain Kaufhof are continuing, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

Hudson's Bay has not yet made a formal offer for Kaufhof, they said.

Metro declined to comment. HBC was not immediately available for comment.

Sources had told Reuters last month that HBC, which operates Hudson's Bay in Canada and U.S. luxury chains Saks Fifth Avenue and Lord & Taylor, was interested in Kaufhof. Both Metro and HBC had declined to comment at the time. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)