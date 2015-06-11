DUESSELDORF, Germany, June 11 Canadian retailer
Hudson's Bay is seen as in the lead in a bidding battle
for Metro's department store chain Kaufhof, with a
decision possible next week, according to sources familiar with
the matter.
Metro said last month it was in talks about selling Kaufhof
and repeated that conditions for a sale were an appropriate
price, a convincing concept for the future of the chain, and
solid financing.
Sources had previously told Reuters that Hudson's Bay had
made a non-binding offer with a value similar to a separate bid
made by Austrian investor Rene Benko, who offered 2.9 billion
euros ($3.25 billion) for Kaufhof.
($1 = 0.8920 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson)