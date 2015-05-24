FRANKFURT May 24 Canadian retailer Hudson's Bay
(HBC) will likely decide by early June whether to
submit a bid to buy German department store chain Kaufhof from
the Metro group, two people familiar with the matter
said on Sunday.
Austrian investor Rene Benko, who owns rival department
store chain Karstadt, has already offered to buy Kaufhof for 2.9
billion euros ($3.2 billion), a person familiar with the matter
told Reuters earlier this month.
Metro confirmed on Wednesday that it was in talks for the
sale of Kaufhof but said it had not reached any decisions yet.
Metro has long said it would be prepared to sell Kaufhof for
a fair price as it focuses on developing its cash-and-carry and
consumer electronics businesses.
There has long been speculation that Benko wants to merge
Germany's two major department store chains.
Sources had told Reuters last month that HBC, which operates
Hudson's Bay in Canada and U.S. luxury chains Saks Fifth Avenue
and Lord & Taylor, was interested in Kaufhof as well.
Germany's Bild am Sonntag and Frankfurter Allgemeine
Sonntagszeitung newspapers said on Sunday that a takeover offer
from HBC was expected within the next few weeks.
Metro declined to comment on Sunday. No one at Hudson's Bay
could immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Kirsti Knolle; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)