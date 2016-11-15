DUESSELDORF Nov 15 German retailer Metro AG
is open to mediation to try to end a long-running
dispute with the founder of its Media-Saturn consumer
electronics group, industry sources said.
Media-Saturn's billionaire founder, Erich Kellerhals, still
owns a stake of close to 22 percent and has regularly clashed
with Metro over its management of the business, most notably
over the group's move into the fast-growing online market.
Earlier this month, Kellerhals' investment firm Convergenta
proposed Clemens Vedder as a mediator, but Metro was initially
sceptical, noting that talks were unlikely to work as long as
Kellerhals was attacking the company on his website.
However, Kellerhals has since removed critical comments from
his website and several sources close to the involved parties
said Vedder was now in touch with Metro to try to find a basis
for talks.
Metro is currently working on plans to split off its
wholesale and food business from Media-Saturn by mid-2017,
although some analysts have said the dispute with Kellerhals
diminishes the appeal of the consumer electronics group.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Emma Thomasson)