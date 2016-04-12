KARLSRUHE, Germany, April 12 Germany's highest civil court rejected a suit on Tuesday bought by the founder of Europe's biggest electronics chain Media-Saturn, owned by Metro , over decision making processes by the company's management.

Media-Saturn's billionaire founder, Erich Kellerhals, still owns a stake of close to 22 percent and has regularly clashed with Metro over its management of the business, most recently seeking to force out senior executives.

The long-running dispute is seen as one of the reasons why Metro last month proposed to split itself in two, separating its wholesale and food business from the consumer electronics chain to help each focus and grow faster. (Reporting by Ursula Knapp, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Arno Schuetze)