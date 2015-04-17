FRANKFURT, April 17 Erich Kellerhals, the
founder and minority owner of Media-Saturn, has objected to the
way the electronics chain purchased Dutch online retailer
iBood.com, stoking a long-running power struggle with majority
owner Metro AG.
Kellerhals said on Friday Media-Saturn bought iBOOD.com
without obtaining the required shareholder approval.
The German retailer has been fighting for control for years
with Kellerhals, who owns a 22 percent stake. That dispute
prompted the resignation of former Media-Saturn CEO Horst
Norberg a year ago.
Europe's biggest consumer electronics retailer said on
Thursday it was buying a majority stake in iBOOD.com as part of
a belated push into e-commerce.
"The Media-Saturn shareholders meeting on April 15 did not
approve the acquisition of iBOOD GmbH," Kellerhals's investment
vehicle Convergenta said in a statement on Friday. Thus
Media-Saturn management bought the company at its own risk, the
statement said.
A Metro spokesman dismissed Kellerhals' objection, saying
"all necessary internal coordination and approval procedures had
been adhered to".
Kellerhals suggested in 2011 he wanted to buy back the
chain, but Metro has always said it wanted to buy out
Kellerhals, seeking complete control of the asset and freeing
itself from any future arguments with its
co-owner.
The dispute between Metro and Kellerhals delayed the
company's move online until 2010 and Media-Saturn is now playing
catch-up, trying to integrate its e-commerce business with its
stores.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, Writing by Kirsti Knolle;
Editing by Thomas Atkins)