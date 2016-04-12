* Kellerhals in long-running fight with Metro

* Metro seeking to split food from consumer electronics

* Metro says ruling confirms ability of management to act (Adds details)

KARLSRUHE, Germany, April 12 Germany's top civil court rejected a suit on Tuesday bought by the founder of Europe's biggest electronics chain Media-Saturn, who was seeking to influence its owner through his minority stake.

Owner Metro, which almost split the company to limit the ability of Media-Saturn's billionaire founder Erich Kellerhals to interfere in management decisions, said the ruling strengthened its ability to run the firm.

Kellerhals still owns a stake of close to 22 percent and has regularly clashed with Metro over management issues, most recently seeking to force out senior executives.

The long-running dispute is seen as one of the reasons why Metro last month proposed to split itself in two, separating its wholesale and food business from the consumer electronics chain to help each focus and grow faster.

The Federal Court of Justice ruled that Kellerhals' investment company Convergenta cannot force decisions taken by Media-Saturn management to be put to a vote at shareholders meetings unless they pose a threat to his investment.

The case revolved around plans by Media-Saturn in 2012 to open new stores, which Convergenta wanted to vote on but which Metro said should be a matter for company management.

"The judgment confirms that the management of Media Saturn has the full strategic and operational ability to act," Metro said in a statement.

Analysts saw Metro's move to split the company as a way of limiting Kellerhals' influence at Media-Saturn and potentially freeing the company to seek more ambitious acquisitions. (Reporting by Ursula Knapp; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Arno Schuetze and Tom Heneghan)