DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 26 The founder of
Europe's biggest electronics chain Media-Saturn wants two senior
executives to step down from the company, he said on Tuesday,
the latest chapter in a long-running dispute with majority
owner, retailer Metro.
Media-Saturn's billionaire founder, Erich Kellerhals, still
owns a stake of close to 22 percent and has regularly clashed
with Metro over its management of the business, most notably
over the group's move into the fast-growing online market.
Kellerhals' investment firm Convergenta said in a statement
it wanted Media-Saturn finance chief Oliver Seidl and former
procurement chief Klaus-Peter Voigt to leave the company.
Metro said Convergenta's actions were "incomprehensible".
Convergenta said a meeting of Media-Saturn shareholders in
December had decided not to extend the contracts of Seidl, Voigt
and personal chief Ralph Spangenberg beyond the end of 2015.
Spangenberg has since left the company.
Convergenta accused Media-Saturn management of trying to
side-step that decision by setting up an alternative leadership
team that included Seidl and put Voigt in a new role as
executive vice president.
A Media-Saturn spokeswoman declined to respond. Metro said
Seidl had an unlimited contract.
Kellerhals has long tried to push out Media-Saturn chief
executive Pieter Haas, who is also a Metro board member.
Last week, Convergenta said Media-Saturn needs an urgent
capital injection and called on majority owner Metro to inject
some proceeds from recent asset sales. Metro said it did not
believe a capital hike was necessary.
