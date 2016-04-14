DUESSELDORF, April 14 German retailer Metro is seeking a deal with workers at its struggling Real hypermarket chain, offering not to cut jobs or close stores for three years in return for concessions on wages, sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Management has been trying to renegotiate a wage deal with staff that it says is more generous than at rival chains, making Real uncompetitive. Some analysts have speculated that Metro could revive attempts to sell the chain once a deal is reached.

Several sources with knowledge of the plans said Metro wanted Real staff to give up a portion of their holiday and Christmas pay in return for the guarantee on stores and jobs. Metro declined to comment.

Metro announced earlier on Thursday that Real's finance chief Henning Gieseke and chief merchandise officer Patrick Mueller-Sarmiento will take over the joint leadership of the firm with immediate effect, replacing Didier Fleury.

Real has been a laggard in the fiercely competitive German grocery market dominated by discounter Aldi and Lidl, also suffering as consumers shift away from weekly shops at out-of-town hypermarkets towards more frequent trips to smaller stores. (Reporting by Nikola Rotscheroth, writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)