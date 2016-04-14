DUESSELDORF, April 14 German retailer Metro
is seeking a deal with workers at its struggling Real
hypermarket chain, offering not to cut jobs or close stores for
three years in return for concessions on wages, sources with
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
Management has been trying to renegotiate a wage deal with
staff that it says is more generous than at rival chains, making
Real uncompetitive. Some analysts have speculated that Metro
could revive attempts to sell the chain once a deal is reached.
Several sources with knowledge of the plans said Metro
wanted Real staff to give up a portion of their holiday and
Christmas pay in return for the guarantee on stores and jobs.
Metro declined to comment.
Metro announced earlier on Thursday that Real's finance
chief Henning Gieseke and chief merchandise officer Patrick
Mueller-Sarmiento will take over the joint leadership of the
firm with immediate effect, replacing Didier Fleury.
Real has been a laggard in the fiercely competitive German
grocery market dominated by discounter Aldi and Lidl, also
suffering as consumers shift away from weekly shops at
out-of-town hypermarkets towards more frequent trips to smaller
stores.
