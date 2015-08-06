LONDON Aug 6 German retailer Metro AG
has bought Singapore-based restaurant supplier Classic Fine
Foods Group from private equity group EQT for $290 million, it
said on Thursday as it reported a slowdown in same-store sales
due to a shift in Easter.
Earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) before special
items fell 17 percent to 209 million euros ($228 million) on
sales down 1.4 percent to 14 billion euros, both roughly in line
with average analyst consensus.
Europe's fourth-biggest retailer said like-for-like sales
fell 0.4 percent after a rise of 2.5 percent in the previous
quarter, which it said was mainly due to Easter falling earlier
this year.
Metro reiterated its forecast for the full 2014/15 financial
year for a "slight rise" in sales "despite the persistently
challenging economic environment" and for EBIT before special
items slightly above last year's 1.531 billion euros.
($1 = 0.9160 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)