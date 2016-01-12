* Q1 like-for-like sales up 0.1 pct
* Q1 sales down 1.5 pct to 17.1 bln euros
* 2015/16 outlook confirmed
BERLIN, Jan 12 German retailer Metro
reported a 0.1 percent rise in like-for-like sales in its fiscal
first quarter that includes the important Christmas period, with
performance particularly strong at its core businesses in
Germany.
Sales in the October to December quarter fell 1.5 percent to
17.1 billion euros ($18.6 billion), although the decline was
largely due to currency effects like the weaker Russian rouble
and its disposal of businesses in Denmark, Greece and Vietnam.
Metro said on Tuesday it had a "very good Christmas
business" in Germany, with like-for-like sales up 2.1 percent in
December and it confirmed the group's full-year forecast, which
foresees a slight rise in overall sales and earnings before
interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items.
($1 = 0.9191 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)