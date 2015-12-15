DUESSELDORF Dec 15 German retailer Metro expects sales and earnings to rise again in the 2015/16 fiscal year despite the challenging economic environment after reporting better-than-expected operating earnings for the fourth quarter.

Europe's fourth-biggest retailer said on Tuesday it expected to see a slight rise in overall sales and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items for the fiscal year from October, with its core cash and carry and consumer electronics businesses performing best.

Metro reported fourth-quarter EBIT before special items rose 8 percent to 435 million euros ($479.9 million), ahead of average analyst forecasts for 379 million.

Metro, which is emerging from years of restructuring and disposals of businesses including the recent sale of its Kaufhof department stores, said net debt had fallen 2.2 billion euros to 2.5 billion euros, allowing it to consider new acquisitions.

