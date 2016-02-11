Delivery Hero says revenues nearly doubled in first quarter
BERLIN, May 23 * Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1 revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a like-for-like basis
BERLIN Feb 11 German retailer Metro reported a bigger fall than expected in operating profit on Thursday, which it blamed on the weakness of the Russian rouble.
Metro said earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), before special items, fell 7 percent to 828 million euros ($935.9 million), mainly due to currency effects of around 40 million, compared with analyst forecasts for 852 million.
Metro, which had already reported last month that sales in the October to December quarter fell to 17.1 billion euros, confirmed the group's full-year forecast, which foresees a slight rise in overall sales and EBIT, excluding special items.
($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
BERLIN, May 23 * Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1 revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a like-for-like basis
MANCHESTER, England, May 23 At least 22 people, including some children, were killed and 59 wounded when a suicide bomber struck as thousands of fans streamed out of a concert by U.S. singer Ariana Grande in the English city of Manchester on Monday.