DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 10 German retailer
Metro AG reported a bigger-than-expected jump in
quarterly profit at its consumer electronics unit on Tuesday and
confirmed its outlook for a slight increase in sales and
earnings for the full year.
Group earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) excluding
special items for the October to December quarter slipped
slightly to 1.024 billion euros ($1.16 billion) from 1.073
billion euros a year ago due to a 60 million hit from the weaker
Russian rouble.
That was roughly in line with average analyst forecasts for
1.008 billion in a Reuters poll, but EBIT at the Media-Saturn
consumer electronics business jumped 21 percent to 349 million,
ahead of average forecasts for 322 million.
Europe's fourth-biggest retailer, which had already reported
sales for the important Christmas quarter, reiterated its
forecast for a "slight rise" in sales and EBIT before special
items for the full 2014/15 financial year.
($1 = 0.8820 euros)
