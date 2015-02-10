* Operating profit 1.024 bln euros vs 1.008 bln consensus

* 60 mln euro hit to earnings from weak Russian rouble

* Still sees slight rise in 2014/15 earnings, sales

* Media-Saturn operating jumps, 7 pct of sales from online

* Shares down 2.1 pct (Adds details from conference call)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Feb 10 A weak rouble knocked 60 million euros off Metro AG's first-quarter operating profit and the German retailer said uncertainty over Ukraine meant it could not give a detailed forecast for its Russian business.

Metro's core earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), not counting one-off items, fell to 1.024 billion euros ($1.2 billion) in the last three months of 2014 from 1.073 billion a year ago, broadly in line with average analyst forecasts.

Chief Executive Olaf Koch reiterated in a call with analysts that the rouble would knock some 200 million euros off core earnings over Metro's 2014/15 financial year and said planned Ukraine peace talks this week could be key for its outlook.

Metro is the fourth-biggest retailer in Russia behind X5 , Magnit and French chain Auchan. Its Russian division made a quarter of its operating profit in 2013.

Shares in Metro, which have risen almost 15 percent in the last three months as a turnaround strategy has started to bear fruit, fell as much as 4.8 percent early on Tuesday before recovering to trade down 2.1 percent at 0950 GMT, underperforming the European retail index.

ECOMMERCE GROWTH

Metro was forced last year to halt a planned stock market listing of a stake in its Russian cash-and-carry operation due to market turmoil over the Ukraine crisis. It said on Tuesday it could not predict when it might relaunch the plan.

The cash-and-carry business, which accounts for almost half of sales, saw core earnings (EBIT) before special items fall 11 percent to 481 million, mostly due to the hit from the rouble.

However, core profits at Metro's Media-Saturn consumer electronics business jumped 21 percent to 349 million, ahead of average analyst forecasts for 322 million.

Media-Saturn, Europe's top consumer electronics chain which had been losing sales to online rivals such as Amazon, was slow into ecommerce but is now investing heavily, with online sales accounting for more than 7 percent of turnover.

Koch said the positive developments at Media-Saturn had continued into the second quarter.

Europe's fourth-biggest retailer, which had already reported sales for the first quarter of its 2014/15 financial year when it usually makes the bulk of profits, reiterated its forecast for a "slight rise" in sales and EBIT before special items for the full 2014/15 financial year.

($1 = 0.8820 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Georgina Prodhan and David Clarke)