* Same-store growth accelerates in Q2 to 2.5 percent
* C&C, consumer electronics show "sustained" rebound
* Online sales up 23 pct
* Guidance for slight rise in sales and EBIT confirmed
* Shares up 3 percent
(Adds analyst comment, shares)
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, May 5 German retailer Metro AG
reported faster group sales growth for its fiscal second quarter
driven by its strongest performance in consumer electronics in
eight years.
Sales rose 0.3 percent to 14.37 billion euros ($16 billion)
versus a consensus forecast of 14.33 billion.
Like-for-like sales increased by 2.5 percent, faster than
the 2.1 percent seen in the first quarter.
A loss before interest and tax (EBIT), not counting one-off
items, of 40 million euros for the quarter was better than an
average analyst forecast of a loss of 45.6 million.
"Despite the impact of the Russian rouble, EBIT before
special items is better than consensus, suggesting that
profitability in Russia is holding up," said Bernstein analyst
Bruno Monteyne, who rates Metro "outperform".
Metro's Russian cash-and-carry operation has contributed a
large chunk of the group's operating profit in the past but has
suffered from the falling rouble since the Ukraine crisis.
Metro shares, which have risen by almost a third this year
as the company's fortunes have improved and the rouble has
strengthened, were up 3 percent at 0710 GMT.
Chief Executive Olaf Koch said both the cash and carry and
Media-Saturn consumer electronics units were showing sustained
like-for-like sales growth, while its Real hypermarkets also
reported a rise after a long period of decline.
"This shows that we are on the right track with our
investments in the modernisation of the company and new
concepts," he said in a statement.
Online sales rose 23 percent to 500 million euros, it said.
The recovery was particularly strong at Media-Saturn, which
had been losing sales to online rivals such as Amazon
but is now investing in e-commerce.
Same-store sales rose 5.2 percent, up from 3.8 percent in
the previous quarter.
The cash-and-carry business, which accounts for almost half
of sales, saw core earnings before special items fall 13 percent
to 37 million euros, mostly due to the rouble.
Europe's fourth-biggest retailer, which saw its share price
battered last year due to the company's large exposure to
Russia, reiterated its forecast for a "slight rise" in sales and
EBIT before special items for the full 2014/15 financial year.
Metro is holding a strategy day in Berlin on Wednesday to
highlight the way it has restructured its business in recent
years.
($1 = 0.8980 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; editing by Maria Sheahan and
Jason Neely)