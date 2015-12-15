* Sales, EBIT pre-items seen up again slightly in 2015/16

* Q4 EBIT pre-items 435 mln euros vs consensus for 379 mln

* Shares up 1.7 pct

* Big fall in net debt opens door to invest again

* Christmas trade as expected so far (Adds details from news conference)

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Dec 15 German retailer Metro wants to expand again after years of restructuring and asset sales and will increase its capital expenditure by more than a quarter in the 2015/16 financial year.

Europe's fourth-biggest retailer said on Tuesday it expected to see a slight rise in overall sales and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items, for the fiscal year that began in October, with its core cash and carry and consumer electronics businesses performing best.

Metro said that would be possible despite the "persistently challenging economic environment" as it continues to focus on strict cost management and overhauling its business models.

Unseasonably mild weather in Europe has been weighing on some retail sectors but Chief Executive Olaf Koch told a news conference that Christmas trade was as expected so far, although he noted that 70 percent of volumes were still to come.

The company expects to increase capital expenditure to about 2 billion euros ($2.2 bln) for 2015/16, from 1.4 billion euros in 2014/15, with about three quarters of that to be spent on the existing business and a quarter on innovation and acquisitions.

Metro, which recently completed the sale of its Kaufhof department stores, said the fact that it had almost halved net debt to 2.5 billion euros meant it could invest in modernising its stores, making acquisitions and expanding to new countries.

Koch said Metro was looking globally for complementary businesses and he expected most targets to be small and medium sized. He said the cash and carry business, which operates in 26 countries in Europe and Asia, will open stores in a new country by 2017 at the latest, without giving details.

Metro reported fourth-quarter EBIT before special items rose 8 percent to 435 million euros, ahead of average analyst forecasts for 379 million.

Metro shares, which have risen 7 percent this year, were up 1.7 percent at 1108 GMT, compared with a 2.3 percent rise for the European retail index.

All three of Metro's businesses - cash and carry, Media-Saturn consumer electronics and Real hypermarkets - reported a rise in quarterly EBIT, with Media-Saturn benefiting from a boom in Russia where consumers pulled forward purchases in expectation of a further devaluation of the rouble.

"This is a good set of results for Metro," said Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne, who rates the stock "outperform".

"Metro is successfully turning around Media Saturn and Cash & Carry and is beginning to divert attention to Real."

Metro last month raised its annual dividend more than expected and said it would pay more of its profits every year from now on, citing the positive effects of restructuring and significantly improved net debt. ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Susan Fenton)