* Q1 EBIT before items 828 mln euros vs consensus for 852 mln

* Currency effects of around 40 mln

* Net debt cut to 0.1 bln euros from 1.5 bln a year ago

* 2015/16 sales, earnings forecast confirmed (Adds details)

BERLIN, Feb 11 German retailer Metro confirmed its outlook for a rise in sales and earnings despite the difficult economic situation after it reported a bigger than expected fall in operating profit due to the weakness of the Russian rouble.

Metro said it expected its earnings development in 2015/16 to be shaped by the "persistently challenging economic environment" but it still reiterated the group's forecast, which foresees a slight rise in overall sales and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), excluding special items.

Metro said first-quarter EBIT, before special items, fell 7 percent to 828 million euros ($935.9 million), mainly due to currency effects of around 40 million, compared with analyst forecasts for 852 million.

Metro, which is Russia's fourth-biggest retailer behind X5 , Magnit and French chain Auchan, has been hurt by its exposure to the tumbling rouble since the Ukraine crisis erupted.

However, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer has otherwise managed to reposition its business for growth after several years of restructuring and disposals including the recent sale of its Kaufhof department stores.

Metro's reported EBIT of 1.24 billion euros was boosted by proceeds from the sale of its cash and carry business in Vietnam, which also helped it cut net debt to 0.1 billion euros from 1.5 billion a year ago.

Metro had already reported last month that sales in the October to December quarter fell to 17.1 billion euros, with a strong performance at its core businesses in Germany during the Christmas period helping make up for falling sales in Russia.

($1 = 0.8847 euros) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)