* Q3 EBIT before items 154 mln euros vs consensus 182 mln
* Q3 sales down 2.7 pct to 13.6 bln vs consensus 13.8 bln
* Less dining out due to fears of attacks, Euro 2016
* CEO says demerger plans on track, more details in Sept
* Shares down 7.3 pct
(Adds details from analyst, media calls)
By Emma Thomasson
BERLIN, Aug 2 German retailer Metro
reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter results on Tuesday
as the fall in the rouble and Islamist attacks hurt sales, while
restructuring costs and investment in a new loyalty programme
squeezed profits.
Quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), before
special items, fell to 154 million euros ($172 million) on sales
down 2.7 percent to 13.6 billion, missing analysts' average
forecasts for EBIT of 182 million on sales of 13.8 billion.
"We expect the EBIT miss and weak operational trends to
weigh on the shares," said Citi analyst Nick Coulter, who
pointed to falling like-for-like sales at the cash-and-carry
unit in Germany and France and at the Real hypermarket chain.
Metro shares were down 7.3 percent by 0837 GMT, making them
the top faller on Europe's Stoxx 600 index.
The company said its business supplying hotels and
restaurants suffered in France and Belgium from fears of more
Islamist attacks, although like-for-like sales rose in Turkey
and Spain.
"Terror has had an impact on the way people dine out," Chief
Executive Olaf Koch told a call for analysts, adding the Euro
2016 soccer championships in France had also put a temporary
dampener on the restaurant sector across the continent.
Metro reported one-off costs of 190 million euros, mainly
relating to restructuring measures at its cash and carry
business in Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands and Italy.
Chief Executive Olaf Koch said the costs were due to a
decision to speed up steps to decentralise management of the
business and overhaul stores, which he said had dampened sales
in the short term but should bear fruit within three years.
While the weaker rouble dented sales, Koch told a conference
call for journalists that Metro's Russian business had seen its
first period of positive like-for-like sales in June after a
long decline, making him confident for full-year margins.
As third-quarter EBIT only accounts for just over a tenth of
the expected annual total, Metro reiterated its forecast for
slight rises in overall sales and EBIT in fiscal 2015/16,
excluding special items, predicting a better fourth quarter.
Consumer electronics unit Media-Saturn reported a bigger
loss than most analysts expected as it sold more televisions due
to Euro 2016, but at low margins, and spent more on investment
in ecommerce and marketing to launch a loyalty programme.
Koch said Metro's plans to separate its wholesale and food
business from Media-Saturn by mid-2017 were on track and that
the company would give further details on the transaction,
capital structure and strategy on Sept. 8 and 9.
($1 = 0.8946 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Victoria Bryan and
Mark Potter)