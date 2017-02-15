MOSCOW Feb 15 German retailer Metro,
which currently has more than 200 franchise stores in Russia,
plans to increase that number tenfold by 2020, Jere Calmes, the
new chief executive of Metro Cash&Carry Russia, said on
Wednesday.
"We are testing what works well and what doesn't in 2017.
Then we have giant plans for 2018-2019 - to open 10 times more
stores, more than 2,000 stores," Calmes told reporters in
Moscow.
Metro Cash&Carry Russia is currently focused in the Moscow
and St Petersburg regions. That will remain the case, although
it could also enter new regions, Calmes said.
(Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing
by Mark Potter)