UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 19 Metro AG, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer, has dropped plans for a partial listing of its Russian wholesale business, its Chief Executive said on Friday.
"We are no longer thinking about this," Olaf Koch told shareholders at the company's annual general meeting, adding that a flotation did not make sense in the current environment. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Caroline Copley; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
RIYADH, May 20 The world's largest private equity fund, backed by Japan's Softbank Group and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund, said on Saturday it had raised over $93 billion to invest in technology sectors such as artificial intelligence and robotics.