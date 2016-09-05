Taiwan stocks fall on profit-taking; Trump worries weigh on market
TAIPEI, May 19 Taiwan stocks fell on Friday as
investors booked profits ahead of the weekend amid uncertainties
surrounding U.S. President Donald Trump after reports he tried
to influence a federal investigation.
Foreign investors were net sellers of local equities for the
first time in two weeks on Thursday, even as Wall Street bounced
back overnight from its worst sell-off in more than eight
months.
The choppiness came following the appointment of former F