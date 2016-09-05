* Management, supervisory boards approve planned split-up
* No capital hike expected
* Consumer electronics group to own 10 pct of food unit
* Shares pare initial gains
* Pro-forma split planned from Sept. 30
(Recasts to add no plan for capital hike)
FRANKFURT, Sept 5 German retailer Metro AG
is proceeding with plans to separate its wholesale and
food business from its consumer electronics chain, predicting
both units can achieve an investment grade rating without
needing a capital increase.
Metro, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer by sales after the
likes of Carrefour and Tesco, said a
supervisory board meeting on Monday had approved the plan. The
consumer electronics business will keep a 10 percent stake in
the new wholesale and food specialist business to strengthen its
capital base, Metro said in a statement.
Some analysts had expected that the retailer, which outlined
the plan in March, could need to raise as much as 900 million
euros ($1 billion) in fresh capital to achieve an investment
grade rating for both businesses.
Bernstein analyst Bruno Monteyne said the consumer
electronics business could still decide in future to sell its
stake in the food group, achieving the same result as a capital
hike, but without the need for shareholder approval.
"Metro has avoided a rights issue by giving it an option to
do one in the future by the backdoor," he said.
Shares in Metro initially jumped after the retailer said in
its statement that it expected both new units to achieve
investment grade status without requiring a capital increase.
But they later erased gains and were down 0.8 percent at 27.75
euros by 1455 GMT.
The STOXX Europe 600 Retail index was down 0.1
percent.
Metro reiterated that the demerger would be complete by
mid-2017 and said the group would be split into two
organisationally separate entities on a pro-forma basis from
Sept. 30, 2016.
It said almost all of the group's existing financial
liabilities would be assumed by the wholesale and food company.
Metro has spent several years restructuring and selling
non-core businesses such as its Kaufhof department stores, to
focus on its Metro cash-and-carry business and Media-Saturn
electronics chain.
Under its latest plan, Metro wants to spin off the
cash-and-carry business and its struggling Real hypermarket
chain, which together have sales of about 38 billion euros,
leaving Media-Saturn as the main holding of the core group.
Metro proposed that its Chief Finance Officer Mark Frese
should become CFO of the consumer electronics unit, while
Christian Baier, current finance chief of the cash and carry
unit, would take over the role at the wholesale and food group.
($1 = 0.8973 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Emma Thomasson; Editing by
Ludwig Burger and Susan Fenton)