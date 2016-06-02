BRIEF-Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple, Goldman Sachs
* Third Point LLC dissolves share stake in Apple Inc - sec filing
DUESSELDORF, June 2 German retailer Metro is nearing a deal with workers at its struggling Real hypermarket chain after it offered not to cut jobs or close stores in return for concessions on wages, sources close to the talks told Reuters.
Metro says wages currently paid at Real are far more generous than at rival chains, making the stores uncompetitive. Some analysts have speculated that Metro could revive attempts to sell the chain once a deal is reached.
Real has been a laggard in the fiercely competitive German grocery market dominated by discounter Aldi and Lidl, also suffering as consumers shift away from weekly shops at out-of-town hypermarkets towards more frequent trips to smaller stores. (Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
By Michael Hirtzer CHICAGO, May 12 Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures jumped about 2 percent on Friday, gaining on technical buying and hopes that China could soon boost imports of U.S. beef, traders and analysts said. Feeder cattle futures surged 3 percent, rising by their daily trading limit of 4.500 cents late in the session in a rebound from declines earlier this week. The lower prices made it profitable for feedlots to buy cattle for fatt