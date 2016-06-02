BERLIN, June 2 German retailer Metro has reached a deal with workers at its struggling Real hypermarket chain to maintain most of its stores and invest in them in return for cuts to Christmas and holiday payments, sources close to the talks told Reuters.

Metro says wages currently paid to Real's 36,000 employees are up to 30 percent higher than at rival chains, making its 293 stores uncompetitive. Without a deal, Real faced the possibility of a sale and break up by a financial investor.

Real has been a laggard in the fiercely competitive German grocery market dominated by discounter Aldi and Lidl, also suffering as consumers shift away from weekly shops at out-of-town hypermarkets towards more frequent trips to smaller stores. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Arno Schuetze)