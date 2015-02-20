DUESSELDORF, Germany Feb 20 German retailer
Metro set a target on Friday of increasing the number
of women in its top management roles to 25 percent by 2017 from
a current 18.5 percent.
Metro, Europe's fourth-biggest retailer which runs 2,200
stores in 30 countries, said the target would apply to the top
three tiers at the company. That includes the management board,
currently made up of four men.
The move comes after Chancellor Angela Merkel's governing
coalition agreed a draft law last November requiring Germany's
top listed companies to give women 30 percent of seats on
non-executive boards from 2016, despite conservative misgivings
and opposition from business.
Metro said it would reach that target for its supervisory
board after the company's annual meeting next year.
"A diverse composition of personnel is decisive for the
success of our company," Heiko Hutmacher, Metro's human
resources boss, said in a statement issued as the company held
its latest annual meeting.
There are currently five women on the 20-seat supervisory
board, including former Sainsbury's manager Gwyn Burr who was
due to be approved by the AGM on Friday to replace Lucy
Neville-Rolfe.
Women occupy only 7 percent of executive board seats among
the 30 largest companies on Germany's blue-chip DAX index. They
occupy barely 25 percent of non-executive board seats, according
to the DIW economic think-tank although that is above the 20
percent European average for women, according to EU data.
