FRANKFURT May 23 Germany's Metro said improving sales will be its top priority this year as it battles to get austerity-hit European customers into its cash & carries, hypermarkets, consumer electronic shops and department stores.

"Our measures to raise like-for-like sales are already starting to show the desired effects in many areas," Chief Executive Olaf Koch said at the group's annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday.

The group raised sales by 2.2 percent in the first quarter and said this trend had continued into the second quarter.

That focus on raising sales, however, meant the group earlier this month reported a surprise swing to a loss in its first quarter as it lowered prices to win customers.

Koch affirmed Metro's target for 2012 to improve sales from 2011's 67 billion euros ($85.5 billion) and keep core profit at roughly last year's level of 2.37 billion euros.

($1 = 0.7838 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan)