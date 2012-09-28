* Co-founder to focus on other activities
* Bank expects new chairman in place by Jan. 2013
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, Sept 28 Metro Bank, which launched in
2010 as Britain's first new high street lender for more than a
century, said its Chairman and co-founder Anthony Thomson is to
step down at the end of the year to focus on his other business
activities.
Thomson set up the bank with American co-founder Vernon Hill
to challenge Britain's dominant high street banks and the
business has grown rapidly, taking advantage of the unpopularity
of the established operators.
Thomson is staying in his position until the end of the year
and Metro Bank said on Friday it will have appointed a new
chairman by January 2013.
Metro Bank launched with the opening of 4 branches in
Greater London and now has 12 with another 4 set to be opened
before the end of the year. It has over 85,000 business and
personal accounts and plans to have 200 branches by 2020.
Challengers such as Metro Bank, Virgin Money and Aldermore
have looked to pick up customers either unhappy with the service
provided by bigger banks or those who have been shunned as the
bigger players focus on shrinking their balance sheets and
building up capital reserves to meet new regulations.
Metro Bank raised 126 million pounds in June from external
investors to fund future expansion and is planning a stock
market floatation in 2014.
Thomson has worked in financial services for 27 years and
remains chairman of the Financial Services Forum, an exclusive
sector organisation he founded in 2000.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)