Oct 5 UK-based Metro Bank Plc named Andy Hallett as director of property and Hannah-Louise Smith as director of cash management and deposits.

Previously, Hallett was working with NatWest, a unit of Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc. Smith was formerly working as UK head of liquidity solutions for SME Banking at Lloyds Banking Group Plc.

Both Hallett and Smith will report directly to Mark Stokes, managing director of commercial banking.

(Reporting by Laharee Chatterjee in Bengaluru)