Oct 26 British lender Metro Bank Plc
reported a third-quarter underlying profit before tax, driven by
growth in lending, deposits and customer accounts.
* The company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in
March, reported underlying pretax profit of 600,000 pounds
($729,900) in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss
of 3.4 million pounds in the second quarter.
* The company, which offers retail, business and private
banking, said lending jumped 73 percent to 5.19 billion pounds
from a year earlier. Total deposits rose 66 percent to about
7.30 billion pounds.
* The lender, which opened its forty-third store this month,
said cost of deposits in the quarter was 80 basis points, down
from 87 basis points in the previous quarter.
* "Q4 will see a further fall as deposit re-pricing comes
into effect following the reduction in Base Rate in August."
Metro Bank said in a statement
* The company, Britain's first new High Street bank in over
100 years, said total revenue rose 78 percent to 53.4 million
pounds during the quarter.
* The company said customer accounts rose to 848,000 at the
end of September, from 780,000 at the end of June.
* Metro Bank kicks off third-quarter results releases for
Britain's "challenger banks", listed in London with the aim of
challenging Britain's "Big 5" lenders.
($1 = 0.8220 pounds)
