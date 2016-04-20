(Adds details, analyst comment, share movement)
April 20 British lender Metro Bank Plc's
first-quarter underlying loss after tax narrowed,
driven by strong growth in residential mortgages and commercial
lending.
The company, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in
March, said underlying loss after tax was 7.9 million pounds
($11.3 million) in the quarter ended March 31, compared with 8.5
million pounds a year earlier.
Metro Bank said its statutory loss, which includes the costs
associated with its initial public offering, was 11.1 million
pounds.
Jefferies analysts said that Metro Bank could break even in
the second half and deliver profits in 2017.
The company said net lending more than doubled to 4.1
billion pounds. Total deposits jumped 75 percent to 5.9 million
pounds.
Metro Bank, Britain's first new High Street bank in over 100
years, said total revenue rose 60 percent to 37.7 million pounds
during the quarter.
The company said customer accounts rose 9.5 percent to
717,000 as at March 31 from last year-end.
Metro Bank shares, which have fallen about 8 percent since
listing, were up 0.4 percent at 2016 pence at 0716 GMT.
($1 = 0.6964 pounds)
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)