LONDON, July 23 New British lender Metro Bank said its total lending grew to over 2 billion pounds ($3.13 billion) at the end of June, nearly double what it was a year ago.

Founded by U.S. entrepreneur Vernon Hill, the bank has been championed as an alternative to Britain's 'big four' lenders - Lloyds Banking Group, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays and HSBC.

British lawmakers and regulators want to stimulate competition within the industry and the country's competition watchdog is investigating banking services for small businesses and individuals.

Metro Bank, which launched in 2010 as Britain's first new high street lender for more than a century, said its lending amounted to 2.2 billion pounds, up 90 percent on the year before. Total deposits rose to 3.8 billion pounds, up 94 percent on a year ago.

The bank, which has yet to make a profit, reported a loss of 8 million pounds in the second quarter, compared with a loss of 8.5 million in the previous quarter.

