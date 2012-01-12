India's Wipro says date for ADR bonus issue not decided
June 12 Indian software exporter Wipro Ltd said on Monday the payable date for its American Depository Receipts (ADR) bonus issue is yet to be determined.
VIENNA Jan 12 Austrian prosecutors said on Thursday they had dropped a money laundering probe into property investor Rene Benko, who is trying to clinch a deal to buy Metro AG's German department store chain Kaufhof.
"That is true," a Vienna prosecutor's office spokesman said when asked about a report to that effect by Format magazine. "Incriminating behaviour could not be verified."
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 12 Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Travis Kalanick is likely to take a leave of absence from the troubled ride-hailing company, but no final decision has yet been made, according to a source familiar with the outcome of a Sunday board meeting.