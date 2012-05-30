* Loss-making Makro UK sold to Booker in $219 mln deal
* Gives Booker access to more customers
* Metro to take 10 pct stake in Booker
* Metro shares rise 1.7 pct, Booker up 8.4 pct
By Victoria Bryan and Karen Rebelo
LONDON/BANGALORE, May 30 British group Booker
is to buy the loss-making British cash & carry
operations of German retailer Metro, giving it more
customers and products and taking a long-running problem off
Metro's hands.
For Booker, which focuses on caterers and independent
retailers, the 140 million pound ($219 million) cash and share
deal will expand its reach with the hotels, restaurants and
small and medium-sized businesses that are the usual customers
of Makro UK.
"That will help us become the UK's leading wholesaler not
just in food but also non-food," chief executive Charles Wilson
told Reuters.
Wilson said the deal would increase revenue at Booker, which
has a 12-13 percent share of the 30 billion pound wholesale
market, by around 20 percent from its current level of 3.9
billion pounds.
Makro's 30 British stores offer 29,000 products, compared
with Booker's 172 stores offering 8,500 products.
Metro will receive 15.8 million pounds and a 9.99 percent
stake in Booker, which it said it would look to keep beyond a
12-month lock-up period.
The deal pleased investors in both companies, with Booker
shares jumping 8.4 percent to 85.75 pence at 0936 GMT and Metro
up 1.7 percent, the only gainer on Germany's DAX index of
leading companies.
"This deal brings additional scale, takes a major player out
of the market, adds a large number of customers and stock
keeping units and brings a relationship with Metro," Peel Hunt
analyst Charles Hall said in a note.
MAKRO WOES
Metro had most recently tried to improve the fortunes of
Makro UK, which had a 2 percent market share, by appointing new
management last summer.
"Makro sales and earnings have declined now for a number of
years. Market trends were largely missed and transforming the
business model was not as successful as other places in Europe,"
Metro chief executive Olaf Koch told analysts on Wednesday.
Koch took over as CEO of Metro at the start of the year and
has since then been working on improving sales and cutting out
overlapping administration functions within the group.
He has said the group, which also runs consumer electronics
stores, hypermarkets and department stores, would be ruthless in
concentrating investment only on areas that provide satisfactory
returns.
"The UK business has not been able to generate returns that
Metro requires. This (disposal of Makro UK) shows that we have
started to transform the company and are decisive," Koch said on
Wednesday.
He added that other cash & carry operations were under
review, but that none of them were the size of Makro UK.
Analysts expect those countries under review to include
Portugal, Denmark or Japan.
Koch also said it was reviewing the situation at its Real
hypermarkets chain, with a decision to be communicated by the
end of the third quarter.
Metro added that based on the current value of Makro UK it
expects to book a negative non-cash impact on earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 200 million euros ($250.7
million) in the current quarter.
Booker said the deal would dilute earnings in its year to
March 2013 and add to earnings in the first full year following
integration.