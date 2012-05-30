FRANKFURT May 30 German retailer Metro
said on Wednesday it would sell its Makro UK stores to
Booker Group Plc in a deal valued at 139.7 million
pounds ($219 million).
Metro and Booker will combine their wholesale businesses to
form a strategic partnership in the United Kingdom.
The German retail group will receive 9.99 percent of
Booker's current issued share capital plus 15.8 million pounds
in cash, Metro said in a statement.
Metro added that based on the current value of Makro UK it
expects to book a negative non-cash impact on earnings before
interest and taxes (EBIT) of around 200 million euros ($250.7
million) in the current quarter.