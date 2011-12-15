(Adds details, background)

FRANKFURT, DEC 15 - Billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen made a new offer for Metro AG's Kaufhof department store chain, while a rival bidder is hobbled by an investigation into suspected money-laundering.

A spokesman for Berggruen on Thursday confirmed a report in German daily "Handelsblatt" that a fresh offer had been made.

Berggruen, the plane-hopping investor known as the "homeless billionaire" who owns rival department store chain Karstadt, is vying with Austrian investor Rene Benko, previously seen as the frontrunner, for Kaufhof.

Metro values the chain of stores at between 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) and 3 billion euros.

People familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that the supervisory board of the world No.4 retailer will hold off picking a buyer for Kaufhof at its meeting on Friday.

The supervisory board wants to wait for further details on Benko's offer and there is concern over a money-laundering probe of Benko's firm Signa, one source said at the time.

Authorities in Vienna have been investigating Signa on money laundering since 2009, a spokesman for the city's public prosecutor's office said last month.