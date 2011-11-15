* Two frontrunners lack majority on supervisory board
By Matthias Inverardi
DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 15 The search
for a new chief executive to run Metro AG, the world's
fourth-largest retailer, has hit deadlock with neither of the
two frontrunners receiving enough backing from the group's
supervisory board, sources told Reuters.
Finance chief Olaf Koch and board member Joel Saveuse are
favourites for the job but neither has a clear majority within
the supervisory board, several sources familiar with the matter
said on Tuesday.
Metro was left looking for a new chief executive after
Eckhard Cordes said in October he no longer wished to renew his
contract, slamming the lack of trust within the company after a
public debate on his tenure.
Juergen Kluge then announced he would step down as chairman
of the supervisory board just two weeks later.
"The public debate about the management of Metro has soured
the atmosphere," Kluge said at the time.
This tense atmosphere on the supervisory board is also not
helping matters when it comes to choosing a new CEO, the sources
said.
Shareholder representatives on the board favour Koch, one of
the youngest ever finance chiefs at a German blue-chip company,
while Saveuse is popular with labour representatives.
Retail expert Saveuse is feted within Metro for having
turned around the group's Real hypermarket business and is now
in charge of Metro's European cash & carry activities.
However, his contract only runs until 2013 and he has made
no secret of his desire to retire to his native France. The
contract of 41-year old Koch, on the other hand, has just been
extended for a further three years.
Other succession options are being debated, including the
possibility of Saveuse leading on an interim basis before
handing over to Koch, or that one candidate steps back, leaving
the way free for the other, the sources said.
However, even if one candidate moved aside, that is no
guarantee the other would garner support from the different
factions on the supervisory board.
A spokesman for Metro declined to comment, saying only that
management succession was a matter for the supervisory board.
The supervisory board is due to meet on Friday, when its
members are expected to appoint Franz Markus Haniel as chairman
to replace Kluge.
Haniel heads the family-run Haniel investment firm that is
Metro's largest single shareholder with a 34.24 percent stake.
Shares in Metro were up 0.1 percent at 35.52 euros at 1358
GMT, outperforming a 1.3 percent fall in the wider blue-chip DAX
index.
Cordes, whose contract expires in October 2012, has
repeatedly said he will stay on at Metro for as long as he is
needed.
