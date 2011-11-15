* Two frontrunners lack majority on supervisory board

* Koch favoured by shareholder rep, Saveuse by labour side

* Supervisory board to meet Friday (Adds details, background)

By Matthias Inverardi

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 15 The search for a new chief executive to run Metro AG, the world's fourth-largest retailer, has hit deadlock with neither of the two frontrunners receiving enough backing from the group's supervisory board, sources told Reuters.

Finance chief Olaf Koch and board member Joel Saveuse are favourites for the job but neither has a clear majority within the supervisory board, several sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Metro was left looking for a new chief executive after Eckhard Cordes said in October he no longer wished to renew his contract, slamming the lack of trust within the company after a public debate on his tenure.

Juergen Kluge then announced he would step down as chairman of the supervisory board just two weeks later.

"The public debate about the management of Metro has soured the atmosphere," Kluge said at the time.

This tense atmosphere on the supervisory board is also not helping matters when it comes to choosing a new CEO, the sources said.

Shareholder representatives on the board favour Koch, one of the youngest ever finance chiefs at a German blue-chip company, while Saveuse is popular with labour representatives.

Retail expert Saveuse is feted within Metro for having turned around the group's Real hypermarket business and is now in charge of Metro's European cash & carry activities.

However, his contract only runs until 2013 and he has made no secret of his desire to retire to his native France. The contract of 41-year old Koch, on the other hand, has just been extended for a further three years.

Other succession options are being debated, including the possibility of Saveuse leading on an interim basis before handing over to Koch, or that one candidate steps back, leaving the way free for the other, the sources said.

However, even if one candidate moved aside, that is no guarantee the other would garner support from the different factions on the supervisory board.

A spokesman for Metro declined to comment, saying only that management succession was a matter for the supervisory board.

The supervisory board is due to meet on Friday, when its members are expected to appoint Franz Markus Haniel as chairman to replace Kluge.

Haniel heads the family-run Haniel investment firm that is Metro's largest single shareholder with a 34.24 percent stake.

Shares in Metro were up 0.1 percent at 35.52 euros at 1358 GMT, outperforming a 1.3 percent fall in the wider blue-chip DAX index.

Cordes, whose contract expires in October 2012, has repeatedly said he will stay on at Metro for as long as he is needed. (Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Cowell)