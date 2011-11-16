* Saveuse could stand aside to avoid struggle - sources

* No guarantee CFO Koch will secure majority approval

* Union calls for CEO with retail experience

* Supervisory board to meet Friday

DUESSELDORF, Germany, Nov 16 One of the two frontrunners for the top job at world No. 4 retailer Metro (MEOG.DE), Joel Saveuse, has signalled he could step back, leaving finance chef Olaf Koch as the sole candidate for the chief executive post, according to sources on Wednesday.

Saveuse, who heads Metro's Real hypermarket unit and its European cash & carry operations, has indicated he would stand down from a bid to become chief executive should it be necessary, two sources who are familiar with his way of thinking said.

Saveuse would be prepared to do so for the good of the company and if it would avoid an ongoing power struggle, several sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Neither candidate has a clear majority of support on the supervisory board, with labour representatives favouring Saveuse and shareholder representative leaning towards Koch, sources had told Reuters on Tuesday. [ID:nL5E7MF2RC]

However, even if Saveuse were to relinquish the chance to become CEO, Koch would still have to get approval from two-thirds of the supervisory board, meaning the matter is not yet settled.

Metro declined to comment.

Retail expert Saveuse is popular with labour representatives because of the way in which he turned around hypermarkets unit Real. He was appointed this year to head up the European operations of the group's cash & carry unit.

"We would expect a new Metro CEO to show he has retail experience, and not only knows numbers," a spokesman for trade union ver.di told Reuters on Wednesday.

However, the contract of 58-year-old Saveuse only runs until 2013 and he has made no secret of his desire to retire to his native France.

The contract of 41-year-old Koch, one of the youngest ever finance chiefs to be appointed at a German blue chip company, has just been extended for a further three years.

The Metro supervisory board is made up of 20 members, half on the shareholder side, half on the employee side. It is due to meet on Friday, when it is expected to appoint Franz Markus Haniel from Metro's largest shareholder as its chairman.

(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Richard Chang)