FRANKFURT Dec 17 Metro is unlikely to make a decision on the sale of its Kaufhof department store chain before the end of this year after Friday's supervisory board meeting ended inconclusively, Chief Executive Eckhard Cordes told a German newspaper.

"We have said that we want a fast process, but it is hardly realistic to get the sale done in 2011," he told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Saturday.

Cordes, who will leave Metro by the end of the year, said he expected the process would still take some time.

Earlier this week, billionaire investor Nicolas Berggruen made a fresh offer for Kaufhof, but the company said Friday's supervisory board meeting reached no conclusion on the sale, adding talks with interested parties would continue.

Metro in the past valued Kaufhof at 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) to 3 billion euros, but Cordes declined to comment on the selling price.

In mid-November, Metro named finance chief Olaf Koch as its new CEO, replacing Cordes, who announced plans to stand down after a damaging public debate over his contract. ($1 = 0.7665 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by John Stonestreet)